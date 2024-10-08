She Wanted To Buy A Bracelet For Herself To Celebrate Her New Job, But Her Husband Got It For Her Instead And Refused To Hand The Gift Over Until Her Birthday

While it’s always nice to be given things we want for free, sometimes we go on missions to treat ourselves by working hard and paying for them alone.

One woman is angry with her husband, who went and bought a bracelet she intended to buy for herself, then withheld it from her.

She’s 29 and is married to her 35-year-old husband. Recently, she was in a great mood, as she had been without a job for a while and finally got one.

To celebrate, she opted to get a bracelet she had her sights on for a while. Her husband’s parents own a jewelry store that sells the bracelet, so he suggested she purchase it from them at a discounted price, and she was fine with that plan.

However, the situation escalated during a recent visit to her husband’s hometown when she stepped into his family’s jewelry store.

“I went by their store and had a look at what they had in stock,” she recalled.

“I decided on a piece but didn’t take it right away, as I needed to withdraw some cash. A few days later, I overheard my husband talking to his mom about me.”

When she heard her husband and his mom speaking about her in private, she was a little concerned, as in the past, his family had been a bit judgemental about her slow-moving job search. When they were finished, she asked her husband what they talked about, and he claimed they discussed the bracelet.

Later, her husband told her that he and his parents thought it would be best if he bought the bracelet for her. She replied that she was happy to purchase it for herself, and that was her original plan, but her husband insisted, so she accepted his offer.

