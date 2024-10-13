She Won’t Let Her Husband’s Friend Move In For A Few Months Since He’s Incredibly Rude, And She’s Worried He’ll Never Leave

This 28-year-old woman and her husband, who’s 29, just bought their first house together a few months ago, and while it isn’t huge, she’s still thrilled.

“It’s perfect for us, and we’ve been planning to start a family soon,” she said.

But, one issue has recently threatened to throw her new living arrangement totally off balance: her husband’s friend, Mark.

For some context, Mark is 30 and has been close with her husband ever since they were back in college. Despite that, she has never really gotten along with the guy.

“Over the years, Mark has been really rude to me,” she admitted.

For instance, he had made incredibly “snarky” comments about her cooking before and accused her of being “too sensitive” whenever she got upset. Once, he even had the nerve to joke about how she was “lucky” to have married her husband because, according to Mark, she wasn’t “exactly his type.”

These remarks understandably left a bad taste in her mouth. So, now that Mark is in a tough spot, she doesn’t want to help him out.

Her husband’s friend apparently lost his job again and got kicked out of his apartment. This pushed Mark to turn to her and her husband, asking if he could move in with them for a couple of months until he figured out a plan.

She didn’t hesitate to turn that down, though, for a few key reasons. First of all, she simply feels uncomfortable with the idea of Mark in her home. Secondly, he’s repeatedly been a major jerk to her.

