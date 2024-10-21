She Wouldn’t Bail Out Her Best Friend After They Blew Money On Concert Tickets And Couldn’t Afford Rent, So She Got Blocked On Social Media

This 28-year-old woman and her best friend Jess, who’s 27, have been close for almost 10 years now. But Jess isn’t the most responsible person in the world.

Her friend has always been more of the “life of the party” type. Jess is spontaneous, fun, and downright horrible at managing money.

So, over the years, she has helped her best friend out a lot, whether it was by paying for Jess’s rent, buying her groceries, or lending any cash that Jess ended up overspending.

“I’ve never kept track because I love Jess, and I hate seeing her struggle,” she said.

Still, just last week, she hit her breaking point when Jess called her up in tears about another financial problem. Apparently, her friend decided to blow her rent money on some concert tickets and couldn’t afford the bill anymore, which was $900.

Jess also begged her for help, saying she was her only option.

“Normally, I’d swoop in and fix it. But this time, something inside me said, ‘Enough,'” she admitted.

That’s why she ended up telling Jess no and claiming her best friend needed to figure it out on her own this time. And if you couldn’t have guessed, Jess was furious.

She was actually accused of abandoning her best friend when she was needed the most. Plus, Jess even blocked her on social media following their fight.

