She Wouldn’t Co-Sign A Lease For Her Son’s Expensive College Apartment Since He Went Against Her Wishes And Didn’t Find A Roommate To Save Money

After you head off to college, getting to live in your own place is arguably one of the best parts of the undergraduate experience. But, if we’re being real, everyone knows that living near campus can be super expensive, as landlords might prey on students without steady incomes.

That’s why most college students either rent an apartment with a couple of roommates or go in on a home with a bunch of housemates.

So, what if your child decided to defy the status quo and get their own costly place against your advice?

This 49-year-old woman is currently dealing with the same situation in regard to her son Ben, who is 21-years-old. Ben recently left for college and was super eager to get his own apartment. She was happy to support him, too.

“And I advised him to find a roommate to split the rent and save money, as I know how expensive rent can be for students,” she recalled.

Yet, her son totally disregarded her suggestion and opted to get an expensive apartment by himself. Then, because he didn’t have a high enough credit score to rent the apartment alone, he asked her to co-sign the lease.

Honestly, though, she wasn’t on board and flat-out refused.

“I explained that I was uncomfortable committing to something financially risky, especially since he didn’t take my suggestion seriously,” she detailed.

Her son didn’t understand that, either. Rather, Ben was super upset and accused her of being unsupportive when her help was needed the most. On top of that, her son called her selfish.

