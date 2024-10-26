She’s Being Painted As A Monster For Not Taking Her Niece Trick-Or-Treating, But She Thinks Her Sister’s Acting Like She Is A Built-In Babysitter

This 19-year-old woman is currently living at home while she attends college part-time and works on the side. She also has a 26-year-old sister named Emily, who has a 6-year-old daughter, Lily.

She really loves her niece, too, and thinks Lily is great. She just doesn’t appreciate how her sister has a habit of dumping Lily on her at the last minute whenever she wants a break from parenting.

“This has been happening for years now, and no one in the family really questions it because, you know, ‘family helps family,'” she said.

However, she finally hit her breaking point a few days ago after her Halloween plans were threatened.

It all began when Emily approached her and claimed to be unable to take Lily trick-or-treating this year. Apparently, her sister had plans to attend an adult Halloween party with her boyfriend.

So, Emily just assumed that she would be able to take Lily trick-or-treating, and she wasn’t on board.

She and her friends had already made plans weeks ago to visit a haunted house that day. Then, they were supposed to spend the evening watching horror movies. That’s why she turned her sister down and refused to babysit.

“I told Emily no, that she should either take her daughter or figure something else out because I wasn’t available,” she recalled.

Her sister took that as a personal attack and absolutely freaked out on her, accusing her of being selfish and saying that Lily would be “heartbroken” if she didn’t get to go trick-or-treating.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.