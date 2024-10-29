She’s Suing Her Neighbor For Sneaking Into Her Garden And Poisoning Her Cat With Bleach Because Her Pet Jumped Into His Yard

This 34-year-old woman currently lives alone with just her son and her cat, Luna. Her feline friend is also very affectionate and has an adventurous personality, preferring to hang out in her garden or hop over her fence to explore other yards.

“Luna’s never done any harm, and honestly, I’ve never really thought much of it. I just assumed my neighbors were okay with it too, I guess,” she said.

Well, just last week, it became clear that wasn’t the case when she returned home one day and found Luna lying on her kitchen floor, barely moving.

She went into panic mode, grabbed her cat, and rushed to the vet. A bunch of tests were conducted, and she ultimately found out Luna had been poisoned, likely with bleach.

The whole situation left her in shock. Thankfully, the vet was able to save Luna, but her cat was still really weak once they went home. So, while she was partly relieved, she was also furious and wanted to know how her cat had gotten hurt.

This led her to check her security cameras in her garden, and she discovered one of her male neighbors, who she barely knew, had actually snuck into her yard. Plus, he was caught on camera pouring something into her cat’s water bowl.

She was livid and immediately walked over to her neighbor’s house to confront him.

“At first, he denied anything, saying stuff like, ‘It’s not my fault if your cat goes where it shouldn’t,’ and, ‘Maybe you should keep her inside if you care so much,'” she revealed.

She tried telling her neighbor that she had video evidence of him poisoning her cat. Regardless, he basically slammed the door in her face.

