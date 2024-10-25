Take A Bite Out Of Autumn With This Fluffy And Moist Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin Recipe

Judging by the changing colors of the trees outside, it’s safe to say that fall is here. And what better way is there to celebrate the season than with warm pumpkin muffins topped with cream cheese?

Whip up a batch of these delicious pumpkin delights with TikToker Irene Kim (@ireneykim) as your guide. In a video, she demonstrates the ease of the recipe.

These cozy treats are like taking a bite of autumn. With every mouthful, you’ll notice how fluffy, creamy, and moist they are.

The muffins are perfect for crisp mornings or an afternoon snack. Pair them with your favorite fall drink (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?). They are just so delicious that they’ll turn any pumpkin hater into a fan.

“Now, I will admit I used to be a pumpkin hater,” said Irene. “When people used to go crazy over pumpkin, I would be like, ‘I don’t get it…’ but now I have joined the bandwagon.”

She added that she couldn’t believe she used to despise pumpkin. The second she senses the slightest chill in the air, she always gets the craving for pumpkin-flavored snacks, particularly pumpkin and cream cheese muffins.

So, go on and grab your apron—let’s embrace those fall vibes and get mixing! Here is everything you need for the recipe.

Ingredients for the Pumpkin Base:

1 3/4 cups of flour

3/4 cup of sugar

3/4 cup of brown sugar

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of baking soda

16 ounces of pumpkin puree

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.