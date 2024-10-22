Taking Your Husband’s Last Name May Seem Romantic, But The History Of This Tradition Has Darker Roots In Patriarchal Customs

Despite some modern weddings straying from the status quo, there are certain traditions that still run deep. These include wearing a white dress, donning a diamond engagement ring, and, in many straight relationships, brides taking the groom’s last name.

Switching your surname might seem like a romantic “given,” joining you and your husband as one unit. However, the history of this tradition is actually much darker, particularly for females.

Why Women Historically Took Their Husband’s Last Name

During the Dark Ages in Europe, names weren’t nearly as important for society to function, given how spread out and loosely organized populations were. This changed during the Middle Ages, and as populations increased, codified practices became necessary.

Yet, while some laws were written down, “common law” was frequently based on customs prior to literacy becoming widespread.

Common law originated in societies deeply rooted in patriarchy, where legal frameworks weren’t just biased against women. They also often failed to recognize them as autonomous individuals.

One of the most prominent examples of this is the idea of coverture in English common law, which effectively erased a woman’s legal identity upon marriage. This tradition also laid the groundwork for women taking their husbands’ last names in straight marriages.

Coverture denied women a separate legal identity. After being born, a woman was “covered” by her father’s identity. Later, once she tied the knot, she became “covered” by her husband’s identity.

This system viewed a husband and wife as “one” entity in marriage, but it was much less romantic than that. The “one” entity was only the husband, and women effectively became “legally dead,” no longer recognized as independent individuals under the law.

