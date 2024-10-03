The Puppy Blues Are Real, And New Dog Owners May Doubt Their Care Abilities Or Struggle To Establish A Bond With Their Pet In The Face Of Emotional Strain, Recent Research Suggests

It’s always exciting to welcome a furry bundle of joy into your home, but there can be other not-so-positive emotions that come with this life change. While the tiny paws and wagging tail are to die for, new puppy parents might feel somewhat down due to all the responsibility and sleepless nights.

According to a new study, the puppy blues are a real thing, and it’s similar to the postpartum blues that new mothers can get after childbirth.

The emotional strain of a new pet makes it difficult for dog owners to establish a bond and causes them to doubt their abilities to provide the proper care for their pup. Fortunately, these negative feelings tend to fade over time.

The researchers of the new study wanted to investigate the “puppy blues,” a widely overlooked phenomenon in scientific research. Owning a puppy is often thought of as a fun and joyful experience, but it can also be extremely exhausting and stressful.

Many dog owners face sleep deprivation, frustration over the puppy’s behavior, and anxiety for the puppy’s health. As a result, they are unable to fully connect with their puppy.

“The arrival of a puppy is generally seen as a positive life change, yet for some people, it triggers significant negative emotions,” said Aada Ståhl, a study author and a doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki and Folkhälsan Research Center.

“Similar to the ‘baby blues’ experienced by new parents, new dog owners might be struggling with puppy blues, including feelings of anxiety, frustration, and weariness. These symptoms often occur together but may also manifest more prominently in one area.”

The research team gathered data from more than 100 dog owners who experienced emotional strain during their puppy’s early life. The participants were recruited through social media and were questioned about their feelings and experiences while caring for a new puppy.

Next, the team created a survey based on the responses. They included questions about the emotional challenges that new puppy parents faced during the early years of their pet’s life.

