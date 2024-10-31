These 6 Items In Your Home May Be Dirtier Than Your Toilet Seat

When you think about the dirtiest place in your home, your mind might immediately jump to the toilet sitting in your bathroom. But what if I told you there are plenty of other areas that are even filthier?

Of course, toilet bowls are full of bacteria, and toilet seats can become engrossed in germs. However, since we all know these facts, toilets are one of the most popular places we clean on a regular basis.

That’s why there are other, more unsuspecting things in your home that tend to get even dirtier but are often overlooked.

So, here are all the places you should pay closer attention to when cleaning.

1. Remote Controls

As a common household item used among everyone, from adults to kids and guests, remote controls come into contact with tons of germs.

Consider this: do you always wash your hands before sitting down to catch up on your reality TV? Or, if you have children, imagine the grime they might’ve transferred from their little fingers to the remote buttons.

Oil, dead skin cells, and even food or drinks can make their way onto our remotes, so you should clean them with disinfectant wipes on a consistent basis.

2. Refrigerator Handles

