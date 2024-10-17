These Eerie Artworks Are Said To Be Haunted And Will Surely Send A Chill Down Your Spine

Some pieces of art have a paranormal reputation that is sure to send chills down your spine. There are portraits with eyes that seem to follow you and cursed sculptures with ghostly backstories. Even though they are just hanging on a wall or standing in place, they still somehow give off unsettling vibes.

These artworks are said to be haunted, so let’s take a closer look—if you dare! They are the perfect way to creep into the Halloween spirit. Beware of running into any ghosts from these mysterious masterpieces during this spooky season!

Portrait of Jean-Gabriel du Theil at the Signing of the Treaty of Vienna

This portrait was painted by the artist Jacques André Joseph Aved between 1739 and 1740. It depicts Jean-Gabriel du Theil, a French politician who served Louis XV of France as the secretary of foreign affairs.

In 1738, du Theil was involved with the Treaty of Vienna, which was when France was given control of the Duchy of Lorraine.

The portrait shows du Thiel signing the treaty. It is rumored to be haunted by the spirit of du Thiel, who is said to have been seen staring at his own image in the gallery before vanishing into it. Currently, the portrait hangs in the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio.

Portrait of Lady Ossington

An unknown artist painted a portrait of Lady Ossington in 1863. Lady Ossington was a member of the Temperance movement and a Victorian entrepreneur who built the Ossington Coffee Palace in 1882 in the town of Newark, England. The coffee palace was meant to be a place where people who wanted to avoid alcohol could go to enjoy themselves. Alcohol was not sold on the premises.

The building was sold and converted into a pub nearly a century later. That was when stories began to emerge of the portrait flying off the wall. Maybe Lady Ossington was not happy about booze being served in her building. A few years later, the portrait was put into storage.

