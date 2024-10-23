These Grab-And-Go Breakfast Sandwiches Are Freezer-Friendly

Stop skipping breakfast with the help of these freezer-friendly breakfast sandwiches. On busy mornings, you can just grab one, pop it in the microwave, and go.

It’s like magically having a hot, hearty meal ready in mere minutes. In a video with over 7.6 million views, TikToker Toni Chapman (@themoodyfoody) is demonstrating how to prep them.

You can freeze a batch to last you for a whole week. Whether you’re rushing out the door or just want to enjoy a lazy Sunday, these freezer-door breakfast sandwiches will save the day. Here’s how to make them.

Start by cracking a dozen eggs into a blender. Add some salt, white pepper, and a bit of milk, then blend everything up. Line a nine-by-thirteen baking dish with parchment paper and pour the mixture in.

Bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for twelve to fifteen minutes. You can place a dish filled with water on the rack underneath to keep the eggs moist.

While the eggs are cooking, add some mild Italian sausage and ground beef to a bowl. Incorporate one tablespoon of brown sugar, one teaspoon of garlic powder, one teaspoon of onion powder, and a quarter teaspoon of red pepper flakes.

Use your hands to combine the spices with the meat. Next, form your patties. Each needs to be about five to six ounces because they will shrink in size after being cooked.

Once you’ve created your patties, cook them in a large, hot skillet. Sear them until they become a nice, beautiful brown color.

Afterward, slice your choice of bread into halves, whether its English muffins or bagels. Mix melted butter with a dash of syrup and brush it onto the bread. Toast them lightly in the oven.

