These Halloween Cupcakes Topped With Witch Hats Deliver A Spooky Sprinkle Surprise

Make Halloween magical this year by dressing up your cupcakes with witch hats. TikToker Rachel Lindsay (@cakedbyrach) is demonstrating how to artfully apply the decorations. Her video has already earned 5.9 million views.

These soft and moist chocolate cupcakes, topped with adorable and festive witch hats, will certainly make all the ghouls and goblins fall under their spell.

The best part about this treat is that when the hat is lifted from the cupcake, a bunch of colorful candies spill out from under it, as if by magic.

You can even use store-bought cupcakes if you’re short on time or ingredients. But if you would rather bake your cupcakes from scratch, go with your favorite chocolate cupcake recipe.

So, gather around the cauldron—or the kitchen island—to create this witchy wonder. Before we can get to the witch hats, we need to have cupcakes to work with first. If you went ahead and bought cupcakes, you can skip this part.

Chocolate Cupcake Ingredients:

1 cup of plain flour

1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 cup of caster sugar

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of milk

1 tablespoon of vinegar

1/2 cup of canola oil

2 eggs

1/4 cup of boiling coffee

For the cupcakes, start by combining the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and sift the mixture into a large bowl. Add the caster sugar and salt, and use a whisk to stir everything together.

In a separate bowl, pour in the milk and vinegar and set it aside for 10 minutes. Then, add canola oil and eggs. Stir gently.

