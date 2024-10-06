This Michigan Mother Vanished In 2022, And Her Former Boyfriend Has Since Been Charged With Her Murder, But Investigators Are Still Seeking Tips To Aid Her Discovery

In 2022, 35-year-old Heather Kelley was living in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with her eight children. But, on December 10, 2022, she left her residence at about 9:00 p.m. and subsequently disappeared.

She did contact her family one more time before she vanished. At 10:20 p.m. that evening, she called her children and reportedly claimed she would be home soon.

However, she was last captured on surveillance footage outside of a business located in Comstock Township and was never seen or heard from again.

The next day, December 11, her truck was discovered abandoned in Comstock Township, near the intersection of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan Avenue. Her car was approximately three miles away from the business where she was last seen.

Once Heather was reported missing and an investigation was launched, Michigan State Police spent days using a helicopter to search the wooded area surrounding where Heather’s truck was found. Then, a press conference was held on December 19, and investigators revealed evidence suggesting foul play was discovered in her truck.

Authorities also claimed that a person of interest in Heather’s case was being held, but due to an unrelated charge.

Exactly what evidence was found in Heather’s truck has not been made public. Rather, investigators underscored how they are still hoping any community members with tips may come forward.

About a month later, on January 13, 2023, dive teams were deployed to search near Sprinkle Road after authorities received a tip regarding Heather’s disappearance. Additionally, at that time, the Sheriff’s Office stated the person of interest in her case was still in custody.

But, it wasn’t until February 8, 2023, that more information came to light for community members. That day, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office claimed that Heather’s disappearance was actually being investigated as a homicide. Then, that same month, the person of interest in her case was publicly identified as Carlos, Heather’s boyfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.