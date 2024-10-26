Thousands Of Mysterious Black Tar Balls Washed Ashore Beaches In Sydney, Causing Them To Temporarily Shut Down

On October 17, beaches in the Australian city of Sydney, including the famous Bondi Beach, were shut down when thousands of mysterious black tar balls washed ashore, prompting health concerns.

By now, they have reopened for swimmers after officials tested the balls and deemed they were not highly toxic to humans. Still, the state’s maritime authority advised people not to touch them.

The balls are sticky, dark in color, and about the size of a golf ball. They were first reported on Coogee Beach, which led to several beach closures across the city’s shores.

Bronte, Clovelly, Tamarama, Gordons Bay, and the northern end of Maroubra Beach were also closed as authorities conducted investigations and removed the material.

The initial test results showed that they were tar balls formed when oil comes into contact with water and debris.

They consisted of chemicals similar to those found in cosmetics and cleaning products. However, it is still unclear where exactly they came from.

Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney, confirmed that the tar balls originated from weathered oil, either from natural oil seeps from the ocean floor or a crude oil spill.

Based on their chemical analysis, it is likely that the tar balls formed from crude oil.

According to Penny Sharpe, New South Wales’s Environment Minister, investigations are continuing to determine the source of the pollution and who was responsible for it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.