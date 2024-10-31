Tips For Battling Autumn Burnout, A Seasonal Struggle That Can Leave You Feeling Totally Exhausted And Unmotivated

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. For many of us, fall marks a time of coziness, comfort, and retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the warmer months.

Yet, the season can simultaneously be a struggle, making you feel unmotivated in both your personal and professional life.

If you can relate, you may be a victim of “autumn burnout,” in which the switch from summer to fall makes you feel exhausted physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Some people experience this as a result of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). But even if you don’t have SAD, you can still suffer from autumn burnout due to the heightened expectations of fall that compete with our body’s biological clock.

This past summer, you might’ve kicked back at the beach, soaked up some vitamin D, and enjoyed long, warm evenings. Now, we are suddenly forced to spend more time inside amidst shorter days and chilly temperatures.

The stark decrease in sunlight and physical activity can impact our energy, as well as make it tough for us to feel motivated to achieve our goals.

Not to mention, the transition from summer to fall is arguably the most significant seasonal shift of the year, and if you have any anxiety related to change, it can be overwhelming.

Are You A Victim Of Autumn Burnout?

The symptoms can, of course, differ from person to person, but there are some telltale signs.

