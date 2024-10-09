While Just A Freshman In College, He Vanished After Going To A Nightclub In 2007, And Investigators Suspect He May Have Been Robbed And Killed

Justin Gaines, born in Westlake, Ohio, relocated to Snellville, Georgia, with his family when he was 6-years-old. He grew up alongside seven siblings, and according to his mother, Erika Wilson, her children relished hanging out together.

“They always loved to play games, go swimming, go out exploring. We just always had a good time,” she said.

So, once Justin began preparing his plans for higher education after high school, he didn’t want to go too far away from home. That’s why he settled on attending Gainesville State College, which is now the University of North Georgia.

Yet, at just 18-years-old and only a few months into his first semester of college, he disappeared.

It all began on November 1, 2007, when Justin traveled home for the weekend. He intended to spend time with his family and earn some extra money by cleaning gutters with his stepfather, Steve.

Then, that Thursday night, his friend Chris dropped him off at a nightclub known as Wild Bill’s, which was located in Duluth. He was familiar with the venue and had even attended teen nights at the club when he was younger.

Justin had a VIP pass, though, and Chris did not. So, Justin went to the nightclub alone that evening.

Erika detailed how her son was an extremely sociable person who easily made friends. Throughout the evening, he was captured on surveillance cameras in the club. And at about 1:30 a.m., he was seen for the last time before he went missing.

Justin had been standing outside the club, calling friends and asking them for a lift home. No one was able to pick him up.

