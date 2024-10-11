You Should Be Brushing Your Dog’s Teeth At Least Two To Three Times Per Week: Here’s How

Dog parents nowadays are more dedicated than ever. You might buy top-of-the-line food for your pup, take them on lengthy walks, and even have their medical care covered by pet insurance.

However, there is still one aspect of canine care that’s often overlooked: the importance of brushing their teeth.

According to research conducted by Petco, 61% of dog owners claimed they never brush their pup’s teeth. Yet, other studies have shown that between 80% and 90% of canines have dental disease at 3 years of age or older.

Dental disease can result in swollen, painful gums and tooth loss. If it’s left untreated, severe periodontal disease may even lead to other health issues, such as liver, kidney, and heart damage.

So, to protect the health of your pup, here’s everything you need to know about brushing your dog’s teeth.

Doggy Dental Care

You may not realize that, just like us humans, the number of bacteria in a canine’s mouth actually doubles every six to eight hours. That’s why daily brushing is optimal.

For some pet parents, though, this is not very realistic. So, you should aim to brush your dog’s teeth at least two to three times per week. And on the days when you don’t brush, you can give your pup a dental treat, use an additive in their water, or rely on a dental wipe.

If you’ve never brushed any canine’s teeth before, the thought might be intimidating. The key to making the process as simple as possible is getting the right tools for the job.

