5 Ways To Tell If You’re Struggling With Abandonment Issues

Abandonment Issues Can Be Heartbreaking And Scary

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Have you ever felt scared to be left alone or abandoned? Dealing with abandonment issues can be very scary and heartbreaking.

If you don’t already know, having abandonment issues essentially means you are often scared of people or things in your life that mean a lot to you will get up and leave or reject you.

They Can Stem From Traumatic Events Or Your Childhood

Abandonment issues can stem from something that happened in your childhood, a traumatic relationship, etc.

It’s a terrible fear to have, and it’s unhealthy to live with. But something hard about abandonment issues is that people often don’t realize when they have them. Therefore, it’s harder to seek help.

Here Are 5 Signs You’re Struggling With Abandonment Issues

If you feel like this may apply to you, here are 5 signs that you may struggle with abandonment issues.

You Have Anxiety Over Your Relationships

When you constantly get anxious over whether or not someone you care about is mad at you, is ignoring you, or will leave you, that’s a pretty common sign that you struggle with abandonment issues.

Feeling that anxiety when speaking to people you’ve known and loved for years is not great to live with and often can get in the way of having a healthy relationship with someone.

You Overthink

Overthinking and overanalyzing every move you make in your relationships, whether they’ve been successful or not, means you could have an unhealthy fear of people leaving or rejecting you. Overthinking leads to finding reasons to blame yourself, which will only bring you down further.

Have you ever been in a relationship and argued with that person or did something embarrassing in front of them, and then it took them a while to reach out to you, so you begin overthinking and replaying every moment in your head?

You Have Trust Issues

Some people in long-term relationships and friendships still struggle to fully trust that those in their lives aren’t going to get up and leave suddenly.

If you find yourself constantly wanting to know where your partner is or not believing them when they say something, it could be because you’re terrified of them leaving.

You’re Emotionally Unavailable

People with abandonment issues often try to cut off any emotion in a relationship to avoid getting attached to someone who they fear will leave them.

It prevents any real connection or spark from occurring and will most likely lead to some toxic relationships.

You Have Intense Depressive Episodes

When someone does struggle with abandonment, any sign that a person they care about is pulling away can send them into a depressive episode.

While so many things can make us feel this way, seeking help for specific triggers, like abandonment issues, is imperative.

Keep An Eye Out For These Signs And Be Honest About Your Triggers

Keeping an eye out for these signs and being honest with yourself is the first step to getting effective help. Knowing what sets you off and makes you feel these things will make finding a professional to help you so much easier.

If you struggle with abandonment issues, you’ve most likely dealt with something very painful, and you’re certainly not alone. If you seek help, these fears and anxieties will dissipate over time, and you can finally know how it feels to live in the moment. You’ve got this!