6 Dog Breeds That Make Great Guard Dogs, As They Love Protecting Their Families And Property

There Are Plenty Of Reasons To Want A Guard Dog

Whether you live alone, have kids, or reside in a more secluded area, there are plenty of reasons why you might want a guard dog.

Certain Breeds Are Better Suited To This Task Than Others

Certain breeds are also known for being better guard dogs than others. They are intensely loyal to their owners, obedient, and very observant.

Here Are 6 Dog Breeds That Make Great Guard Dogs

So, if you’re searching for the right pup to protect your family and your property, here are some of the best picks.

Bullmastiff

You might not know that bullmastiffs were initially bred by gamekeepers to guard their game from poachers. With their large and commanding appearance, they can look quite intimidating to intruders as well.

However, while they are natural protectors, bullmastiffs are extremely loving towards their family members. That’s why, with some structured training, this dog can be a great companion for owners seeking protection.

German Shepherd

There’s a reason why German shepherds are used by the police and military. This breed is incredibly loyal, intelligent, and energetic. Weighing between 60 and 100 pounds, their size can also help deter intruders.

If you opt to get a German shepherd, remember that training is important to keep your pup’s focus on guarding and obedience. Socialization is critical, too, in order to mitigate any nervousness.

Rottweiler

Rottweilers get a bad rap for being aggressive, but that’s typically only true when they are not properly trained or socialized.

When these pups trust you, they will be highly affectionate and loyal. And when they encounter strangers, they will usually be a bit hesitant, making sure the stranger isn’t a threat.

Rottweilers can be both loving with their families and great guard dogs when provided with appropriate training. They just need structure and socialization to serve as their guide.

Akita

Akitas were originally bred in feudal Japan to safeguard royalty and nobility. They’re also highly loyal, courageous, and a bit suspicious of strangers.

This is precisely why Akitas makes such stellar guard dogs. They take the task of watching over their families very seriously and tend to perform guarding with little training at all.

Still, pet parents who decide to adopt this breed should participate in obedience training or guard dog training to hone their skills. As always, socialization is crucial as well to avoid any aggression.

Cane Corso

The cane corso is an Italian breed that has been used throughout history for guarding and hunting. These pups can weigh up to 120 pounds, and their heavy build, plus their deep bark, can be enough to intimidate intruders.

This breed has natural guarding instincts, is very intelligent, and can be eager to please its owners. But, like with other big guard dogs, early socialization and obedience training is key. They are best suited for firm, experienced handlers due to their strong guarding instincts and size.

Rhodesian Ridgeback

Last but not least is the Rhodesian ridgeback, a breed that has historically been used as a hunting dog for large game.

These dogs are unwaveringly loyal to their owners and have a natural urge to protect their families. Rhodesian ridgebacks don’t require any guard dog training, either, because it may overly heighten their protective instincts.

Basic obedience training, on the other hand, is important for providing these pups with structure. And with their families, this breed is usually very affectionate.