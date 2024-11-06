6 Key Questions To Ask Your Prospective Wedding Planner Before You Hire Them

Whether you want your wedding to be lavish or on the smaller side, handling every single little detail that goes into the celebration can be seriously overwhelming (and too much to deal with alone).

That’s why, if you’re able to afford it, you might want to hire a wedding planner.

It’s a stellar idea since these professionals know the ins and outs of the industry. They can steer you away from common mistakes, liaise with other vendors so you don’t have to, and reduce the stress you feel during your engagement period, which is supposed to be one of the happiest times of your life.

However, you shouldn’t hire just anyone to spearhead your big day. Before you sign any contracts and say “yes” to a wedding planner, here are some critical questions to ask.

What other weddings have you produced within a similar budget?

If we’re being real, budgets are the backbone of wedding planning. They are typically nonnegotiable, setting the boundaries and guidelines for each facet that goes into your nuptials.

So, it’s important to first understand your budget. Then, you must ensure your expectations are realistic with the amount of money you’re able to spend.

You may find a wedding planner who is able to work within your budget, which is great. But you should always ask to look at their portfolio and specifically browse through ceremonies that align with your price point.

You’ll get to see what they were able to achieve for other couples with the same designated wedding investment and get on the same page about your vision and expectations.

