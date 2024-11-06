6 Signs That Mean Breaking Up Was Actually The Right Decision

Breakups Are Stressful

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Breaking up with someone can be one of the most stressful life events, especially if you’ve been with that person for years.

It’s like your life changes in a matter of seconds, and suddenly, you have to adjust your routines, social life, home life, etc.

It Can Be Difficult To Realize It Was Necessary

When trying to cope with a breakup that’s been hard on you, it can be difficult to remind yourself why it was necessary. However, that’s one of the key ways to help heal after ending a relationship.

Here Are 6 Signs That Mean Breaking Up Was The Right Thing For You

So, if you’ve recently broken up with someone or broke up a while ago but are still wondering if it was the right decision, here are some signs that it was.

You’re Starting To Feel More At Peace With Yourself

It’s so easy to hate the first few days and nights of being alone after a breakup. But once the smoke begins to clear and you begin feeling a sense of peace and contentment with being on your own, you’ll know it’s what was needed.

You’re Able To Make Time For Yourself

Sometimes, when we’re in a relationship, we forget to prioritize self-care nights and do things that we really enjoy doing alone.

If you’re finding you’ve been able to dedicate more time to your hobbies and taking care of yourself after your break up, that’s a great thing!

You Can Picture Your Future Without Them

When we’re in the best years of a relationship, we often get ahead of ourselves and picture our future with that person, imagining what our lives will be like with them five to ten years down the line.

But after you’ve broken up, there will come a time when you can begin to get excited about your future without that person.

Your Friends And Family Are Being Supportive

It’s really telling when your friends and family support you breaking up with someone. Sometimes, all we need is the perspective of someone outside our romantic relationships to see how it wasn’t working out.

Plus, having the support of friends and family during a breakup is essential for getting through the heartbreak.

You Feel A Sense Of Freedom

One of the biggest things many people notice after breaking up with someone is how free they become.

Now, you don’t have to check in with your partner anytime you do something or go somewhere. You can do whatever you want and see whoever you want. Noticing and taking advantage of that freedom means it was probably needed.

You Don’t Miss Them As Much Anymore

After a breakup, it’s totally normal to feel lonely and miss certain aspects of being in a relationship. But now is the time to ask yourself something. Is it your ex that you miss, or do you just miss being in a relationship? If the answer is the latter, you were right to end things with that person.

Remember – there really are always more fish in the sea, and someday you will find someone right for the new and improved you. Make some valuable time for yourself after a breakup, and don’t forget to keep checking in with your emotions. You got this!