A Murder Suspect Has Been Charged With Kidnapping A Texas Woman Who Disappeared In April, But She Still Remains Missing

The search continues for a 29-year-old woman from Baytown, Texas, who was allegedly kidnapped in April.

Kalie Goodwin resided in an apartment complex located on Decker Drive near San Jacinto Avenue, and on April 21, she disappeared.

The following day, Kalie’s mother, Kaci Richardson, received a ransom call from two men. They demanded that she send them $600 on Cash App.

Kaci heard her daughter crying for help in the background and claiming she was beaten up, saying, “Momma, my face is deformed.”

Investigators with the Bayton Police Department subsequently discovered that Kalie was last seen around 7:00 p.m. at her apartment complex the night prior.

“We believe that Kalie got into a vehicle with an unknown male and left the apartment complex at that time,” said Assistant Chief Steve Dorris.

Authorities then used surveillance footage and license plate readers to track down the owner of the vehicle. It was a female who told police that her boyfriend, 39-year-old Quan Flowers, had been behind the wheel.

Later, that same car was identified by Houston police. Quan was pulled over and arrested on an unrelated charge.

A digital forensics team was able to use cellphone data to track Kalie’s phone, as well as the device linked to the Cash App account, to a Houston home. The owner of the residence was reportedly wanted on unrelated charges, and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested them.

