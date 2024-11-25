A Roman Gladiator Arena That Could Host Up To 20,000 Spectators Was Discovered In An Ancient City

During the summer of 2020, archaeologists found the remains of an arena from the Roman era in Turkey.

The arena must have hosted up to 20,000 spectators who were betting and cheering on gladiator and wild animal fights.

The 1,800-year-old arena was discovered in the ancient city of Mastaura, located in Turkey’s western Aydın province. Over the centuries, its large central area has been filled with dirt and vegetation.

Most of the amphitheater is buried underground. The visible parts are covered with wild shrubs and trees.

After receiving permission from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism to conduct excavations in the ancient city, the research team encountered large stoneworks rising from the ground.

They immediately began clearing and studying the site, cutting down all the trees and bushes. Soon enough, they saw that the structure was an arena dating to about A.D. 200.

It was built during the Severan Dynasty when five emperors ruled successively from A.D. 193 to 235.

“During this dynasty, the city of Mastaura was very developed and rich,” said the researchers. “There is a great increase and variety of Mastaura coins during this period.”

Roman administrators helped the city’s economy grow, facilitating the construction of new stonework and masonry.

