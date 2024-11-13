A Small Home Filled With Steamy Frescos Was Found In The Ancient City Of Pompeii And Coined The House Of Phaedra

In the ancient city of Pompeii, a small house filled with elaborate frescos was discovered. Its decorations feature suggestive scenes involving a satyr and a nymph, as well as a scantily clad Phaedra, who was the mythological queen of Athens.

Archaeologists have nicknamed the building “the House of Phaedra.” Despite its modest size, the house’s decorations rival those in much larger residences nearby.

The dwelling was found during excavations in the central district of the city. It represents a transition in Roman building styles. According to the Pompeii Archaeological Park, it does not include an atrium, which was common in wealthy Pompeian homes.

“The atrium was associated with rich Romans receiving their clients and supporters and as a place to display family heirlooms,” said park director Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

As Roman interior design evolved, elite families began to opt out of including an expensive atrium in their homes. Instead, they decided to display their wealth on their walls and in other ways.

“As Rome entered the second century C.E., many freed slaves and merchants of humble origin were achieving social status, while old money was slipping,” Zuchtriegel said.

“More than an atrium, it was clothes and jewels that were beginning to show status. Having no atrium was starting to be a choice, and we see that trend emerging at Pompeii.”

The newly unearthed structure is called the House of Phaedra, named after a well-preserved painting of Phaedra and Hippolytus found on one of its walls.

In Hippolytus, the ancient Greek tragedy by Euripides, Phaedra is the wife of a hero named Theseus, but she falls in love with her stepson Hippolytus. In the fresco, Hippolytus stands before a seated Phaedra, who is draped in cloth.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.