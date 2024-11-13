A Stolen Pair Of Judy Garland’s Ruby Red Slippers From Her Role As Dorothy Are Valued At About $3.5 Million And Up For Auction

A pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is now up for auction.

The iconic shoes are being auctioned by Heritage Auctions almost two decades after a thief stole them. Online bidding has begun and will continue until December 7.

The auction company has described the slippers as a “vintage pair of Innes Shoe Co. red silk faille heels.”

The heels are lined in white leather and covered with hand-sequined silk georgette. The leather soles are painted red, and an orange felt is fixed to the front of each shoe.

The shoes are a size five or six, as Garland wore both sizes in the film. They are just one of four known pairs of ruby slippers that Garland wore. One pair is housed at the Smithsonian Museum.

The pair on the auction block were used in classic moments during the film, including the “We’re Off to See the Wizard” scene, the heel tapping scene, and the poppy field scene.

Heritage Auctions received the sequined slippers from Michael Shaw, a memorabilia collector who obtained the footwear during an MGM auction in 1970. In the 1980s, Shaw displayed the slippers in different museums all around the world.

He loaned the shoes to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, in 2005. That summer, they were stolen from the display case and were missing for over a decade.

Finally, in 2018, the FBI received a tip and recovered them from a man named Terry Jon Martin. He was an “aging reformed mobster” and wanted to pull off “one last score,” according to his attorney.

