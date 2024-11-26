Algae That Can Cause Memory Loss Has Been Spotted In Seafood

More than four million tons of seafood are fished from the tropical waters between the Philippines archipelago and delegated to global markets, making the country the 11th largest producer of seafood in the world.

However, scientists have recently discovered two species of microscopic marine algae that produce toxins within shellfish farmed in the region.

The finding has raised concerns for the coastal communities who depend on the industry to make a living.

“It is important to be aware of the toxic potential of these diatoms and to monitor them accordingly, but such efforts must begin by establishing their presence in our waters,” wrote the study authors.

Diatoms are single-celled algae that generate crystalline glass “shells” from hydrated silicon dioxide. These tiny living jewels are part of phytoplankton, which produces up to half of the Earth’s oxygen.

There are millions of diatom species in existence, but only 28 in the genus Pseudo-nitzschia are known to emit a harmful neurotoxin called domoic acid.

Shellfish, sardines, and anchovies can contain domoic acid because their diets are largely made up of marine algae like diatoms.

It is very rare for seafood affected by this toxin to reach our dinner tables. But since human activity has been causing marine algal blooms to become more frequent, the risk of seafood accumulating concerning levels of domoic acid has increased.

If seafood contaminated with too much domoic acid is eaten, it can lead to some serious side effects, from vomiting and diarrhea to amnesia and death.

