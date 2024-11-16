All The Things You Can Do With Your Wedding Dress After Getting Divorced

After saying “yes,” spending months planning a wedding, and looking forward to life as spouses, the last thing any bride wants to do is get divorced.

Regardless, splits happen anyway, and in their wake, you may be left with a major conundrum: what to do with your wedding dress.

Whether you planned to pass down your gown to your daughter one day or simply kept it as a keepsake, it can be difficult to decide if (and how) you should part with it.

Aspyn Ovard (@aspynovard), a popular YouTuber and social media influencer, is grappling with this very same question.

“What are you supposed to do with your wedding dress after you get divorced?” she asked in a recent, now-viral video with over 346,000 likes.

It’s completely valid if some brides want to hold on to their gowns. After all, they represent a special time in your life and bear memories you might not want to let go of. Aspyn, on the other hand, is thinking of donating her dress.

“Do I just donate it? That’s probably what I’ll do. I don’t want to save it for my kids because I feel like it has bad juju attached to it,” she explained.

If you’re asking yourself the same question, there are a lot of options. First, you can choose a specific cause with which to donate your wedding dress, like for soon-to-be military brides.

Or, you can always upcycle your dress and turn it into a wearable, everyday garment. Some freshly single women may not love the idea of literally wearing a reminder of their previous marriage; meanwhile, others relish turning their past into something beautiful and renewed for the present.

