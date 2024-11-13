Australian Finches Have Different Colored Bills Due To A Few Genes That Dictate How They Process Yellow Pigments From Their Diet

If you’ve ever seen an Australian finch, you know that it has a brightly colored red, orange, or yellow bill. But how and why do these birds develop one color over another?

A new study has revealed how red and yellow bill colors evolved in the long-tailed finch. It turns out that changes in just a few key genes dictate how the birds process yellow pigments from their diet.

Researchers from eight institutions across five different countries focused their studies on two subspecies of the long-tailed finch in Australia.

One had a yellow bill and was from the Kimberley region of Western Australia, while the other had a red bill and was based in the Northern Territory.

In the areas where these two subspecies meet, they produce hybrid offspring with orange bills. The orange-billed hybrids occur in a small region to the west of Katherine in the Northern Territory.

Today, most long-tailed finches in Australia have bright red bills. The red hue comes from carotenoid (yellow) pigments in the seeds they consume.

The birds produce enzymes that turn the yellow pigments into red ones, which are then deposited in their growing bills.

“Modern genomic techniques provide us with incredible insight into how relatively subtle genetic changes can lead to profound changes in things like animal color,” said Simon Griffith, the senior author of the study and a professor from Macquarie University’s School of Natural Sciences.

“Now, 165 years after Darwin first published his theory of evolution, we can see exactly how the frequency of these genes changes in populations over time.”

