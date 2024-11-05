Dogs That Eat A Vegan Diet Are Less Likely To Require Medication Or Have High Numbers Of Veterinary Visits, According To A New Large-Scale Study

Plant-based dog food is having its moment, but are dogs actually built for a vegan diet? Recently, it was discovered that vegan pet diets have significant environmental benefits. However, it is unclear how much the health of our furry friends will be sacrificed by eliminating meat altogether.

Dogs are biologically omnivores. Many companies now produce vegan dog food with plant, mineral, and synthetic ingredients.

By 2024, a total of 10 studies showed that dogs had good health outcomes when fed vegan or vegetarian diets. Yet, there has been no research on the size of the health benefits for average dogs after controlling for age, gender, breed size, exercise level, and neutering status.

A veterinary professor named Andrew Knight, along with two colleagues, is the first to conduct a study that controls for all these demographic factors.

They analyzed the health outcomes for 2,536 dogs, including 336 that were fed a vegan diet for at least one year. Overall, they observed a reduction in the occurrences of seven general signs of illness in the dogs.

The researchers found that dogs consuming a vegan diet were less likely to require medication, medical diets, or high numbers of visits to the veterinarian.

The canines were more likely to be determined as healthy by pet owners and veterinarians alike. They also had decreased rates of illness and fewer cases of health disorders.

Reductions ranged from 14 percent to 51 percent for average dogs, in comparison to dogs fed traditional meat-based diets.

In addition, the chances of suffering from six specific health disorders were reduced by 50 percent to 61 percent compared to dogs fed meat.

