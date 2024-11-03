Don’t Waste Your Halloween Pumpkins: Here’s How To Compost Them For Your Garden

Countless people love buying pumpkins, carving them into jack-o’-lanterns, and displaying the gourds outside to ring in the spooky season. Yet, once Halloween is over, approximately 1.3 billion pumpkins end up in the trash across the United States each year.

There are better ways to put your old pumpkins to good use! In fact, you can actually compost carved, whole, or even cooked pumpkins in your garden.

In low-oxygen landfills, pumpkins do not break down properly and begin to release methane. So, when they’re composted, they transform into a great soil amendment for your plants (and save you some money on bagged compost).

Here’s how to get started and make your Halloween waste benefit your garden.

Everything You Need To Know About Composting Pumpkins

First, it’s crucial to discuss what’s okay to compost and what’s not. Pumpkins that are whole, carved, and cooked are completely fine, as well as healthy pumpkin plants, pumpkin seeds, and pumpkin skins.

But you should never compost any pumpkins that have been decorated using glitter, paint, hairspray, WD-40, or petroleum jelly. These items may level up your decor design or make your gourd last longer. However, they’re not safe to be mixed into any compost that’s meant for food gardens.

Now that you know what pumpkins can be properly composted, you can officially begin. The composting process can be completed indoors or outdoors in piles or bins. On top of that, you can even directly compost them in your garden.

And before you dump these leftover pumpkins anywhere, be sure to remove any remaining decor. This may include candle wax, ribbons, or anything else that’s not biodegradable.

