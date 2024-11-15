Nothing says spring like tulips, and many gardeners love that the gorgeous blooms come back each year with no replanting required.

But some people still opt to remove these perennials anyway, digging up their tulip bulbs to store them throughout the summer.

There are a couple of different reasons for this. Primarily, it can prevent critters, like squirrels and voles, from eating the bulbs. Secondly, for people who live in areas with extremely hot summers and mild winters, storing the bulbs in a cooler place is crucial for their survival.

After all, tulips require an extended period of cooler temperatures to enter dormancy and develop a mature root system.

No matter which problem you’re looking to combat, here’s everything you need to know about storing your tulip bulbs.

Store Tulip Bulbs For Beautiful Blooms Next Season

The best time to dig up tulip bulbs is after the foliage has become yellow and died back, which typically occurs in late spring or early summer. As you dig, be careful not to damage the bulb with your tools.

Once they’re out of the ground, you should use your hands to brush off excess soil. Just avoid washing them off with any water, as that may lead to rotting.

Then, it’s time for the bulbs to dry out. Lay them in a single layer in an area of your home that’s well-ventilated, dry, and has no direct sunlight. You can leave them there for a week or two, and the drying process will firm up the bulbs and mitigate mold growth.

