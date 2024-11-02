Frankincense And Myrrh, Prized Presents In The Ancient World, Are Now Under Threat Due To Over-Harvesting

Frankincense and myrrh may seem like odd gifts now, but in the ancient world, they were highly prized. They were used for religious ceremonies and medicinal purposes.

Frankincense had calming, aromatic qualities and was mixed with a variety of spices to form incense, while myrrh was more commonly used in medicines and perfumes.

The most notable mention of past use of frankincense and myrrh is in the Bible. Gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh were referred to as treasures and presented to baby Jesus in Bethlehem by the three wise men.

These substances were just as valuable as gold, maybe even more so. They were in use long before arriving in Bethlehem. Both substances were produced from the resin of trees in the Burseraceae family.

In the trunk of a tree, a small cut is made, allowing the sap to drain out slowly and dry. Frankincense comes from Boswellia trees, and myrrh comes from Commiphora trees.

They grow in harsh desert climates and serve as important sources of income for communities because they can harvest resin during the dry season when other opportunities to earn money are scarce.

However, frankincense and myrrh are now under threat. The tree that produces frankincense, Boswellia sacra, is listed as “Near Threatened” on the IUCN’s Red List.

It is native to Yemen, Somalia, and Oman. The tree has faced extensive over-harvesting, which has significantly reduced its population.

A closely related tree, Boswellia papyrifera in northern Ethiopia, is currently the main source of frankincense. In this area, fires and over-grazing are preventing saplings from growing into mature trees.

