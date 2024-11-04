He Assumed He Was Headed For Marriage With His Girlfriend Of Six Years, But She Suddenly Broke Up With Him And Said She Didn’t See A Future Together

This 35-year-old man and his girlfriend, who’s 32, were together for six long years, and he seriously thought they were headed for marriage. Then, she just left him, and he’s been reeling ever since.

For some context, they first met in 2017 while pursuing their master’s degrees. He went on to become a lecturer and is currently working on a book manuscript; meanwhile, she is finishing her Ph.D.

He realized that things began to shift in their relationship over the last year. They were both consumed by work. And while he and his girlfriend made an effort to talk and connect, the romance wasn’t the same as it was back when they were in school.

“It was more quiet and comforting than exciting and passionate. Dinner dates. Professional traveling together. Meeting family over festivals,” he explained.

“I’m more traditional-minded anyway, and I thought it was how ideal relationships should be.”

So, he figured they were still on a good track and began dropping hints about getting married and having kids one day. To him, that seemed like the “logical” next step.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, would avoid the topic whenever he broached. It made him feel discouraged, especially as he watched a lot of his friends tie the knot and move on to the next chapter of their lives.

They actually had sit-down conversations about their future many times as well. Yet, his girlfriend continued dancing around it or saying she wanted to discuss it at a later date.

In hindsight, he recognizes that his girlfriend was, in a way, clear all along that she didn’t want to start a life with him.

