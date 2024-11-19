He Canceled A Christmas Trip To Disney After His Girlfriend Tried To Get Him To Pay For Her Ex To Go

This man and his girlfriend, Ashley, have been dating for three years, and he’s taken on a role in her children’s lives. She has two kids, ages 12 and 9, and he gets along with them well.

“I’m not their dad, but they are polite and respectful. My parents have bought them Christmas and birthday gifts ever since they met,” he said.

And due to the fact he had a “good year” in terms of finances, he wanted to do something special for the children this holiday season. He spoke to Ashley, and they decided to take the kids to Disney World for Christmas.

The only issue is that his gift idea suddenly became marred by Ashley’s ex, the kids’ father. After her ex heard about the trip, her ex also wanted to tag along with his wife and their child.

He never wanted to go away on a vacation with Ashley’s ex or his family. He made that clear, too, and told Ashley that he’d prefer if it were just them, especially because this trip was going to be their first “big family holiday.”

Nonetheless, Ashley claimed that her ex really wanted to be there during the children’s first trip to Disney, and eventually, he caved.

Things only got worse afterward, though. He soon found out that Ashley’s ex couldn’t afford to stay at the same hotel he’d originally booked, the Grand Floridian. So, he was expected to change their reservation and find cheaper accommodations.

“Fine, I don’t really care. I wanted to treat the kids to something awesome, but as long as we stay somewhere nice, then I’m happy,” he explained.

“We chose a good neighbor hotel at Disney Springs. It’s nice and still allows for early entrance and has character events and such.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.