He Left His South Dakota Home For A Morning Walk In September And Vanished Without A Trace

Tyler Weathersby grew up alongside his three siblings in Chicago, Illinois, as a shy yet inquisitive kid. Then, despite being more introverted during childhood, he blossomed into an outgoing young man.

According to Tyler’s mother, Janine Weathersby Harris, he was one of her most loving and compassionate children.

“He didn’t have a problem expressing how much he loved his family. Tyler always told me, ‘Mama, I love you,’ in his text messages,” she recalled.

“I raised four children who are like that. That’s the common thread in our family, a whole lot of love and affection.”

Tyler was especially close with his older brother, Greg, and was known for his creativity. The pair of brothers began dancing as teenagers, kick-starting their own performance group and getting signed by an LA talent agency. Then Tyler and Greg pursued more endeavors together.

“Tyler and I started doing music together. We started a brand called Millions United, started a clothing brand. We got into music, [and] we toured about two or three times,” Greg detailed.

However, Tyler eventually told his brother that he wanted to do his own thing. This led him to relocate to South Dakota during the mid-2010s and launch a streetwear clothing company known as Wake with MonaLisa Perez, a friend turned business partner.

Tyler and MonaLisa later tied the knot in 2021, and he became a father to her two kids. In March 2024, the pair also welcomed a new baby into the world while living in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“He’s an amazing person. He is an amazing husband, father, friend, businessman,” MonaLisa said.

