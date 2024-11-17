He Was An Avid Golfer From Wisconsin Who Disappeared Days Before A Tournament In 2002, Leaving Behind All His Belongings Except His Gun

In 2002, Jerrold “Jerry” Strege of Waupun, Wisconsin, was 43-years-old and known as an avid golfer.

He was ranked 11th on the 2002 Wisconsin State Golf Association’s Player of the Year points list and even intended to compete in a golf tournament over the weekend of October 5, 2002.

Yet, just days before the tournament was set to begin, Jerry disappeared, puzzling his golf friends.

At the time, Jerry had worked at the Dodge Correctional Facility in Waupun as a prison guard for 25 years. Following a prison riot in 1983, he was reportedly held hostage, and according to Jerry’s father, he was not the same afterward.

Two months prior to his disappearance, Jerry had been arrested for drunk driving for the fourth time on August 15, 2002. His hearing was set for March 12, and he was supposedly concerned about losing his job, according to his friends.

Nonetheless, he showed up for work as usual on October 2, 2002, and was last seen leaving the Dodge Correctional Facility. He vanished sometime afterward and was never heard from again.

Jerry didn’t show up for his golf tournament on October 5 or October 6. He also missed a shift at work on October 8.

So, on October 9, his employer and his father started looking for him. That day, Jerry’s father and a police officer went to his apartment, which was found unlocked and with the lights still on.

Jerry’s cell phone had been left beside his bed, and the TV was on the Golf Channel. The rest of Jerry’s belongings were left behind, too, including his keys, wallet, identification, and golf clubs.

