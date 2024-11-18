He Wouldn’t Lend His Brother $2,000 For Rent After His Brother Blew All His Money On A Trip To Europe

This 32-year-old man has a younger brother named James, who’s 26 and has always been pretty impulsive when it comes to spending money.

So, when he found out that James was planning a trip to Europe with some friends a few months ago, he seemed to have concerns.

“I knew James wasn’t exactly financially stable, but he insisted he was saving up and budgeting,” he recalled.

Well, unfortunately, that apparently didn’t pan out because when his brother got home from vacation, he got a phone call from him. During their chat, he was asked to lend James $2,000 to cover his rent.

He was taken aback and asked what had happened to all the money his brother had saved for the trip. At that point, he learned his brother had blown most of the funds on things like luxury dinners, souvenirs, and last-minute experiences. So, James was left with nothing.

“I was angry. James had clearly prioritized fun over responsibility, and now I was expected to fix it,” he detailed.

He wound up putting his foot down, too, and telling his brother that he couldn’t help him out this time. He’d already lent James a hand in the past, and he didn’t think his brother was learning from his mistakes.

“And I reminded James that he needs to take responsibility for his choices and manage his money better,” he added.

If you couldn’t have guessed, his brother became upset, called him selfish, and said he “needed a break.” Their parents took his brother’s side as well and justified James’ actions by claiming he was “young” and still “learning.”

