Her Boyfriend Made A PowerPoint Presentation Critiquing Her Cooking, So Now He Has To Live Off Cereal And Takeout

This 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who’s 30, have been together for about two years, and they currently live together. She’s always handled most of the cooking in their relationship, too, since she genuinely enjoys preparing food.

“And my boyfriend claims he can’t ‘even boil water’ without setting off the smoke alarm,” she added.

So, just the other night, she made one of their favorite meals as usual. However, while they were eating, her boyfriend suddenly got a strange smirk on his face.

He proceeded to tell her that he’d been “taking notes” on her food, and she laughed off his comment, assuming he was joking. To her disbelief, he wasn’t.

Her boyfriend revealed how he’d made a legitimate presentation about her cooking. Then, he got up, connected his laptop to the TV, and pulled up a slideshow on PowerPoint, which he’d entitled “Improving Our Home Dining Experience.”

“I was in disbelief as he went slide by slide, critiquing my dishes,” she recalled.

The first slide criticized her for using “too much garlic,” meanwhile, the second slide went over “pasta consistency.” And the third slide told her to use “more salt, less sass.”

There were more slides, too, but the eighth one was the worst. It was just a picture of Gordon Ramsay facepalming, and her boyfriend had included the caption, “What he’d think.”

She was totally taken aback by the presentation and told her boyfriend that if he had such strong opinions about her meals, he should simply cook for himself.

