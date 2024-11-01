Her Clingy Ex-Boyfriend Showed Up At Her Work, Caused A Mortifying Scene In The Lobby, And Got Escorted Out By Security, So She’s Considering Filing A Restraining Order

This woman and her ex-boyfriend were only together for a couple of months when they broke up a few months ago, and she thought their split was pretty clear-cut.

However, her ex apparently didn’t get the hint, and he will not leave her alone, no matter where she goes.

It all started with her ex blowing up her phone with “annoying” texts at all hours of the day. Then, he proceeded to begin showing up at her favorite coffee shop.

“I’d be sitting there, sipping my latte, and boom, there he is, lurking like a bad penny,” she recalled.

“It got to the point where I had to change my routine just to avoid him.”

Another day, she decided to meet up with some of her friends at the park. Yet again, her ex was there and had the nerve to act like they were still a couple.

He casually strolled over to them, smiling at her, and she couldn’t believe his audacity.

“I told him to leave me alone, but he started getting loud, saying I was overreacting,” she explained.

Regardless, she was so frustrated that she snapped and screamed at her ex, threatening to call the cops on him.

