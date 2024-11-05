Her Neighbor’s Blaming Her For Ruining His Life After She Reported Him To The Police And Animal Services For Harming His Dog

This woman currently lives in a tiny, quiet neighborhood, and she typically tries to mind her own business. However, once a guy moved in next door with a big dog a few months ago, she couldn’t turn a blind eye to how badly the pup was being treated.

For some context, when she first got her new neighbor, she was excited about a dog living nearby.

“I’m a big animal lover, and I figured having a dog around would be nice. But it didn’t take long before things got disturbing,” she recalled.

She suddenly began hearing loud arguments coming from her neighbor’s house. They included yelling and barking, as well as some high-pitched whimpering.

She initially thought the guy was possibly just having a bad day and the dog had done something “minor” to get on his nerves. So, she didn’t jump to any conclusions.

Well, that was until the same situation continued happening every few days. Eventually, she also saw the poor pump limping around her neighbor’s yard, looking extremely defeated.

“I tried telling myself that maybe I was overthinking it. Maybe it was just my imagination getting the best of me,” she explained.

“But then, last week, I actually saw what was happening with my own eyes.”

One day, while her neighbor was outside, she watched as he yanked his pet around by the collar and smacked the dog for not sitting on command. According to her, the pup looked terrified and was trying to pull away from her neighbor, yet he wouldn’t stop.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.