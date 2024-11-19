Her Uncle Freaked Out And Made Her Cry For Serving Vegan Food At Her Party

About one week ago, this woman invited her family over for a barbecue at her new apartment. And given she’s been vegan since she was 15-years-old, she assumed everyone knew that she’d be serving vegan food.

Her menu included grilled burgers, pasta salad, fries, and a cake. Her family seemed to have a wonderful time, too, until her uncle asked a question about one specific ingredient: the cheese she’d put on the burgers.

Apparently, he thought it tasted strange and asked what kind of cheese she’d used. She responded that it was a vegan cheese, and in fact, everything she had made was vegan.

At that point, the entire vibe of the barbecue changed at the drop of a hat, and her uncle freaked out on her. Her grandparents took his side as well, and she began crying while all her relatives scolded her.

“My sister stayed and helped me clean and stuff, which made me feel better,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, the whole situation has left her both confused and mortified. Again, she went vegan as a teenager, even though her parents were reluctant at first.

She was eventually allowed to buy and cook herself vegan dishes, and on holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, her other relatives would never “leave her alone” regarding her dietary choices.

“And I had to bring my own food because they weren’t willing to accommodate me, which I was okay with since it was fine bringing my own stuff. I was there for family, not food,” she explained.

However, in the wake of her latest barbecue disaster, she’s been reminded of a traumatizing incident at her grandparents’ house that took place a year ago, and it’s making her feel guilty.

