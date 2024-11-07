Here’s How You Can Prevent Fading To Help Your Hardwood Floors Stand The Test Of Time

Hardwood flooring is one of the most sought-after home features. With a wide range of patterns, colors, and wood species to choose from, hardwood can be matched to practically any style or aesthetic.

Plus, it can be much easier to clean up messes and spills from wood than carpets.

Despite these upsides, though, hardwood can still fade in the long run, causing your flooring to appear aged or worn.

But don’t fear because there are some simple ways you can protect your hardwood and help it stand the test of time.

Why Wood Floors Fade In The First Place

Do you have a bunch of large windows in your home that brighten up your living space? While so much natural light is usually a large selling point for buyers and renters alike, direct sunlight is also the top reason why wood floors fade.

Too much exposure to ultraviolet light, infrared light, and visible light can result in color deterioration.

Additionally, discoloration and fading may be caused by various forms of moisture, whether there’s long-term high humidity in your home or leaks and flooding. Wood flooring typically has protective seals that are meant to ward off damage. But sealants can fade, particularly in areas that witness a lot of foot traffic.

Speaking of foot traffic, dirt, dust, and other debris may impact your floor’s appearance, too. Primarily, it could wear down the wood’s sealant and result in quickened fading.

