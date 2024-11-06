Here’s How You Can Save Yourself Money And Headaches On Holiday Travel This Season

The holidays are fast approaching, and I, for one, couldn’t be more excited. Adorable home decor, cozy winter nights, and shopping for thoughtful gifts are some of my favorite things about the colder season.

There’s just one downside: the cost (and hassle) of holiday travel.

If you’re able to stay in your local area and celebrate with family already nearby, consider yourself blessed. Unfortunately, though, most people aren’t that lucky and need to jump in their cars or hop on a plane to see their loved ones for the holidays.

Still, there are some smart ways to save on this annual struggle. Here are our top tips.

How To Save Yourself Money And Headaches On Holiday Travel

First and foremost, plan and book as far in advance as you can. Now that Halloween gear has already been replaced with Christmas decorations at practically every major superstore across the country, the clock is ticking.

Don’t procrastinate and regret it later. If you have to fly this season, look at flights ASAP and assess your options. Domestic flights are usually at their lowest price just over a month (specifically 38 days) before your intended departure, according to Google Flights. Meanwhile, international flight prices tend to begin going up around 50 days before you plan to leave.

To make knowing when to hit “purchase” simpler, you can even set up price tracking alerts on travel websites, such as KAYAK or Google Flights. All you have to do is plug in your travel details, and you can actually choose to track multiple flight options at the same time.

Then, you will receive update notifications when prices either go up or drop. This can help you determine the optimal time to buy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.