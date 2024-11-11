He’s Refusing To Be His Brother’s Best Man Since His Brother Planned A Last-Minute Wedding When He’s Going On A Bucket List Trip Abroad

This 36-year-old guy and his two best friends have been organizing a three-week trip abroad for the past two years. Now, their adventure is finally set to take place in January, and they all intend to celebrate New Year’s together.

“I’ve been looking forward to this trip for ages, and I talk about it often since it’s a huge deal to me,” he explained.

“My friends and I have worked hard to get the time off, save up, and plan everything out.”

Yet, while he couldn’t be more excited about this “bucket list” experience, his younger brother had to throw a major wrench into his plans.

He recently found out that his 32-year-old brother just got engaged to his now-fiancée, who his brother had been dating for a year and a half. They only recently announced their engagement, and apparently, his brother put together their wedding really quickly.

The ceremony is going to be small, involving only close family and friends. So, his brother and his brother’s fiancée sent out their wedding invitations merely two months in advance and are supposed to tie the knot in early January.

First of all, that is right in the middle of his trip. And to make matters even worse, he was asked to be his brother’s Best Man and give a speech at the event.

He was honored and genuinely happy for his brother, too. However, he politely pointed out how he wouldn’t be able to attend, given his vacation.

“And my brother knows all about it since I’ve been talking about it a lot out of excitement,” he added.

