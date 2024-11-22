He’s Threatening To File For Full Custody If His Ex-Wife Takes Just Their Daughter On A Trip To Paris Since He Thinks It’s Unfair To Their Son

This 35-year-old man and his ex-wife, who’s 32, got divorced two years ago, and they’ve been navigating sharing their two children ever since.

They have a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. His ex-wife has always been the “fun parent” as well; meanwhile, he has to handle all the day-to-day care.

“And she recently got engaged to a wealthy guy and has been spending a lot of money on experiences for the kids, which I get, but it’s starting to create issues,” he explained.

The main one is that his ex recently announced she was going to take their daughter on a trip to Paris as a “bonding experience” because, apparently, his daughter loves art. His ex viewed the vacation as a way to make up for the time she missed during their daughter’s childhood, too.

His biggest problem with the trip is his son getting excluded. He understands his ex wants to spend time with their daughter, but he can tell his son is really hurt.

“My son asked why he isn’t going, and my ex brushed it off, saying she’d take him somewhere ‘someday,'” he recalled.

He doesn’t think that’s fair at all, either. In his mind, both of their children should share the same experiences, or else resentment will grow.

This led him to tell his ex-wife that it wasn’t okay to leave their son out, especially due to the fact that their son had already been struggling with feeling “less loved” by her.

“Then, I took it a step further and said if she goes through with this, I’ll file for full custody because she’s emotionally neglecting our son,” he revealed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.