His Ex Went Nuclear On Him For Proposing To Another Girl Not Long After Their Breakup

This 31-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend Chloe, who’s 29, dated for four years until they ultimately split up three years ago.

At the time, Chloe received an awesome job opportunity that required her to move across the country, and she gave him an ultimatum. He could either propose to her and follow her, or they needed to break up.

This sparked the downfall of their relationship since he had a business and wasn’t able to abandon his own work. Plus, he wasn’t nearly ready to tie the knot.

“Honestly, Chloe and I had been on different pages for a while. Our last year together was full of fights and miscommunication. Her ultimatum was just the last straw,” he recalled.

Still, she didn’t handle their breakup well and painted him as the bad guy to everyone. He got blamed for “stealing her time” and wasting her child-bearing years.

The worst part, though, was how Chloe claimed he’d end up alone, just like his dad.

“Which was a low blow because my dad’s a deadbeat, and I don’t have contact with him,” he noted.

Anyway, he tried to move on, and one year later, he began dating his now-fiancée Gabby, who’s 26. He believes that was the best thing to happen to him, too.

They’ve been dating for two years and have been living together for around five months. Just two weeks ago, he also decided to pop the question and ask her to marry him.

