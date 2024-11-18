His Girlfriend’s Friends Called One Of His Clients Because They Thought He Was Lying About His Job Or Doing Something Shady To Afford His Lavish Lifestyle

In this cut-throat job market and tough economy, it can be shocking to come across a twenty-something who has their life together (and a solid job with great benefits).

Nonetheless, it’s possible, and this young man is living proof. He’s in his mid-twenties and does quite well for himself.

He works a good job, makes six figures a year, and has a “bit” of an inheritance that helps him “live comfortably.” His love life is strong, too.

“I’ve been dating my girlfriend for about four months, and things are going great,” he said.

There’s only one issue: his girlfriend’s friends don’t seem to believe that he can afford such an elevated lifestyle.

For some context, he took his girlfriend on a month-long vacation to Europe. Aside from that, he also leases a car whenever he’s in her city.

“And I cover bills when we’re together because I can and want to,” he explained.

So, after they recently hung out, his girlfriend admitted that her friends had suspicions and went on a “deep dive” into his life. First, they grilled her about how he could afford all that stuff.

Afterward, her friends looked up his LinkedIn profile and tried to “figure out” how he made his money.

