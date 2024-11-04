His Sister Thinks He’s Not A Real Parent Since He’s A Single Dad To One Child And Doesn’t Have To Manage Multiple Kids, So He’s Refusing To Babysit For Her

This 33-year-old guy has been a single father for nearly his 6-year-old daughter’s entire life. Her mother passed away not long after she was born, so he’s been raising her on his own ever since.

“It’s been hard, but I’ve done everything I can to provide for her and make sure she’s happy and healthy,” he said.

However, he has a 35-year-old sister named Claire, who has three kids between the ages of 5 and 10. Claire also has a wonderful husband, but they still lean on him a lot for childcare.

His sister and her husband know how great he is with kids, given his own experience with his daughter, which is why they ask him to babysit sometimes.

He doesn’t mind lending a hand occasionally, either. Yet more recently, it’s become clear that Claire is asking him for help more and more often with very little notice.

“I’ve had to cancel plans, juggle my own schedule, and rearrange things to accommodate them,” he detailed.

When Claire reached out a few days ago and asked him to babysit again, though, he wasn’t able to make it work that time.

She and her husband apparently planned to go on a couples’ retreat and wanted him to take her three kids for the weekend. But he simply wasn’t able to, as he’d already put together a special daddy-daughter weekend for him and his daughter.

Rather than understanding that, Claire actually got really upset with him and claimed he should’ve been happy to help out because she had “real responsibilities” as a mom of three. He, on the other hand, “only” has one child.

