His Sister’s Outraged That He Left Her Kid With A Friend, But She Ghosted Him All Day And Was Hours Late To Pick Up Her Son

Last Friday night, this 36-year-old man was asked to babysit his 8-year-old nephew for his sister so she could attend an event for her friend. He was happy to help out, too, and agreed to watch his nephew until early Saturday morning.

“I even planned some activities for us before she came by since I don’t often get to spend time with my nephew,” he recalled.

Yet, once Saturday morning rolled around, his sister never showed up, and he was ultimately forced to leave his nephew with someone else.

The drama all began around 9:00 a.m. when he texted his sister about where she was, and she claimed she was on her way to get her son. He wasn’t concerned at that point, so he just ate some breakfast and hung out with his nephew.

Then, at 11:00 a.m., he reached out to his sister again and told her that he had plans at 3:00 p.m., so she needed to pick up her son. She responded and said she’d “be there soon.”

“By 1:00 p.m., I started getting anxious because I still hadn’t heard anything more,” he explained.

“I tried calling, but she didn’t answer. I left a voicemail reminding her I had plans later in the afternoon and needed her to let me know her ETA.”

Despite that, his sister still didn’t contact him, and at 2:30 p.m., he was seriously stressed out. He’d intended to leave at that time and was supposed to go to a friend’s party at 3:00 p.m. However, his sister was nowhere to be found and wouldn’t answer her phone.

That’s why, at 3:30 p.m., he took matters into his own hands. He decided to reach out to a female family friend who lived in his building for some assistance.

